Lala Kent is "excited" to be single and "free" following her explosive split from Randall Emmett.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star ended things with the producer last year after almost six years together after she was told photos of her then-fiance leaving an elevator with two women in Nashville was circulating online, and she claimed when he arrived home, she asked to see the contents of his phone but grabbed it from him when he refused, allegedly resulting in him lashing out.

Since their breakup, Lala only speaks to Randall about co-parenting their 15-month-old daughter Ocean.

She said: "We communicate only about Ocean.

"It's very short, it's usually like a couple of sentences, and we leave it at that."

The 31-year-old reality star has made it clear she doesn't want to sugarcoat the situation between her and Randall and will be "fully transparent" with her daughter when she is old enough to understand.

She explained: "Obviously, I know she's gonna grow up, she gonna read things, she gonna watch things.

"I [plan on] just being fully transparent with her, and when she asks questions, I don't think that sugarcoating it is going to serve anybody."

Lala is loving her newfound freedom and is focusing on being a "good mama".

She added to 'Entertainment Tonight' that she's "just excited to be single and to be a good mama and free.

"That's what it is - freedom! I'm so excited for that."

Earlier this month, Lala claimed her ex "tackled" her to the ground when she confronted him about infidelity rumours.

She told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: “He ran after me, tackled me and knocked me to the ground.

"I used every ounce of strength to get him off of me as he was trying to pry it from my hands. … That was when I knew, for sure, that there was a lot he was hiding.”

Five people told the publication Lala had told them about the incident within days or weeks of it happening, but Randall denied a physical fight had occurred and their nanny, Isabelle Morales, said "neither was on the ground".

She added: “I witnessed Randall and Lala fighting over his phone. The only physical interaction I saw was Randall taking back his phone from Lala.”

Lala also claimed the 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' director offered to pay her $14,000 to keep their relationship quiet in the early days of their romance.

The 31-year-old star was preparing to film the fifth season of 'Vanderpump Rules' in 2016 and producers wanted to include her new boyfriend, but he was still married to Ambyr Childers at the time, though he had insisted they had separated.

Lala claimed Randall asked her to meet with his attorney Keith Davidson, and she and her mother, Lisa Burningham, went to his office, where they were presented with an agreement stating she would be given $14,000 in exchange for keeping the relationship quiet.

Lisa recalled: "I said, 'We're done'."

The pair insisted Lala didn't take the money and she ended their relationship, but they later rekindled their romance after his divorce was finalised in December 2017.

Lawyer Keith said he couldn't discuss the matter due to attorney-client privilege, and a source close to Randall said the account was inaccurate.

The claims in the Los Angeles Times piece were part of a wider expose of the producer, who was accused of inappropriate behaviour by multiple women, including offering acting roles in return for sexual favours, and forcing assistants to conduct illegal activity on his behalf.

He has profusely denied the claims against him and a spokesperson has accused Lala of orchestrating a smear campaign.

His representative, Sally Hofmeister said: "These allegations are false and part of a now-familiar smear campaign orchestrated by Randall's ex-fiancée to sway their custody dispute.

"Lala Kent has lied and manipulated others in her desperate attempt to win full custody of their daughter, keep her name in the press, and remain relevant in reality television."

But a source close to the Bravo star insisted Lala "had no part in coordinating an LA Times expose that goes back 10-15 years prior to even meeting him."

They added: "She's a drop in the bucket in this overall story. This piece is about business."