Bindi Irwin has written a sweet birthday message to her "wonderful" mum Terri Irwin.

The 23-year-old TV star shared her heartfelt note in a post on Instagram to mark her mother's 58th birthday on Monday (20.07.22) and added family portrait showing the pair posing with Bindi's brother Robert, husband Chandler Powell, and 15-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior.

Bindi wrote: "Mum, I couldn't wait to wish you a HAPPY BIRTHDAY! So excited to celebrate your birthday tomorrow and the amazing, beautiful, inspiring person you are. Thank you for being born."

Bindi went on: "I love you more than I could possibly describe and every day I'm grateful for your kind heart and strong soul. Of all the good things in this world, you're the most wonderful."

Her brother 18-year-old Robert also added a birthday message for Terri, writing in a post on his own Instagram page: "Happy birthday mum! Thank you for taking us all on so many adventures and for inspiring me every single day,. You are the strongest person I know. Love you."

Terri also got a sweet note from Bindi's husband Chandler, who wrote: "Happy Birthday, Terri. Thank you for your unending kindness and constant support. Your unwavering strength and leadership inspires us all. Can't wait to party today!"

Bindi became a first-time mum to baby Grace in March 2021 and she recently opened up about parenthood in an interview with PEOPLE magazine.

The TV star admitted becoming a mother herself helped her see Terri in a whole new light, saying: "I probably tell my mom how much I appreciate everything she did on an hourly basis. Dad passed away when we were very little. She is such a strong person, and she had to raise me and Robert mostly on her own ... I cannot even begin to tell you the amount of respect and pride and gratefulness I have for my mom."

Bindi and Robert's dad, famed nature adventurer Steve Irwin, died in 2006 aged 44 after being struck in the chest by a stingray barb.

