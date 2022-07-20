Chester Bennington's widow Talinda Bennington has paid a heartbreaking tribute to him on the fifth anniversary of his death.

The late Linkin Park singer tragically took his own life aged 41 in 2017, and his wife admitted she "can't believe" it's been five years since he died.

In an emotional video on TikTok, she wrote: "Just sitting here thinking that I can't believe it's been 5 years since I last saw you and kissed your sweet face goodbye."

She added in the caption: "5 years. I didnt think I could breathe this long without you. R.I.P. my love #grief #widow #suicideawarness (sic)"

The video was soundtracked by a snippet from Dead By Sunrise's track 'Give Me Your Name', which features the chorus: "And I fall into the ocean, inside of your arms, taking me deeper where all the pain goes."

Last year, Talinda opened up on the 'In The End' rocker's sense of humour and the "hopes and dreams" he had for their children as she marked four years since his death.

She wrote: "You always had a way to make us all laugh. You always made everything better. And when you put this lettuce cup on your head to make us laugh because our food was taking forever, you made everything better once again.

"I’m so glad that the kids and I have vast amounts of pictures and videos to remember you by. We miss you every second of every day.

"You were the best person I have ever known. I see you in our babies every day. Lily is your mini me, with her looks and beautiful voice.

"Tyler has your wit, intellect, looks, and the same obsession for trying to figure out space and time. And Lila, she has your heart of gold."

Talinda - who has son Tyler, 15, and twins Lily and Lila, nine, with her late husband - revealed the family watch Chester in "home videos" to keep his memory alive.

She added: "When they were newborns, you wrote your hopes and dreams for them. God must have seen what you wrote because they are truly everything you wished for them to be.

"I know you can see them. I would give anything to have you back so they could see you. But that’s why we have our entire life together on home videos.

"I’m glad I never stopped recording. Today we will watch some of them and remember how f****** amazing you were. I love you.

R.I.P."