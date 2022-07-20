Vanessa Hudgens says Sarah Hyland is "happy and thriving" ahead of her wedding to fiance Wells Adams.

The 'High School Musical' star is going to one of the bridesmaids when 'Modern Family' actress Sarah ties the knot and she's revealed she can't wait to finally celebrate the couple's big day after the wedding was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She told PEOPLE.com: "I'm so excited for her. I've got a few friends that I've known for so long — she is one of them. Just to see her happy and thriving and being the icon that she is, it's just wonderful to celebrate the people you love."

Vanessa also revealed she's sent Sarah her measurements for her bridesmaid dress but has yet to try the gown on yet.

She previously joined Sarah at her bridal shower back in June as the actress prepares for her big day, and Vanessa admitted it was a huge moment because the wedding has been delayed for so long.

She told Etonline.com: "Oh my gosh, I am like, so emotional about it. "I've known her for so long and we've been waiting for this wedding for so long, and then COVID happened and couldn't do it, but it's just so exciting. She looked so beautiful. I melt, I just melt."

Sarah has been dating 'The Bachelorette' star Wells since 2017. They got engaged in July 2019, but had to postpone the wedding twice due to the pandemic. Wells previously joked that if they have to cancel their big day again, they will just elope and tie the knot in Las Vegas.

He told ET Canada: "Listen, we've postponed it two years in a row. If something else crazy happens this year, then we're just going to go to Vegas with powder blue suits and knock it out."