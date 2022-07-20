Kaia Gerber learnt all her top make-up tricks from her glamorous mum Cindy Crawford.

The 20-year-old model/actress has been following in her supermodel mother's fashionable footsteps by landing campaigns for some of the world's top design houses and shooting covers for Vogue magazine - and she's now credited Cindy with helping shape her style.

Speaking to Elle magazine, Kaia hailed Francoise Hardy and Jane Birkin as her beauty icons as well as her mum who showed her how to do her make-up.

She said: "I had my mum too, not only look up to, but go to for advice. I'd sit and watch her do her make-up, she's a lot better at it than I am because she worked during the Nineties - now no one knows how to do their own make-up. I've definitely learned a lot from watching her."

Kaia went on to reveal Cindy's top make-up tip, adding: "My mum always just said less is more, and I've tried to live by that. I don't think this is true for everyone, but I feel the most beautiful when I feel like myself so I try not to overdo it because I don't want to feel like I'm wearing a mask."

Another rule Cindy swears by is leaving your eyebrows alone. Kaia added: "Don't touch your eyebrows! That's a big one. It was such a big trend when I was younger to get your eyebrows threaded or waxed or tweezed but when I started modelling I got told, 'Don't touch them' and I still haven't.

"Super skinny brows are coming back which is crazy because I thought we'd never go back to that. I'm tempted to try it but I also don't want to mess with my brows. I'd be the person whose eyebrows never grew back and I'm too scared!"