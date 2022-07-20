Linda Evangelista has returned to fashion by shooting her first campaign in six years.

The supermodel took a long break from the industry after undergoing a cosmetic procedure which she claimed left her looking 'deformed' - but she has now made a comeback in a new photoshoot for Fendi.

She shared a picture of herself starring in the fashion brands new adverts on Instagram, and wrote: "On September 9 2022 @Fendi will host a special fashion show in New York City to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the #FendiBaguette, designed by @silviaventurinifendi, and two years since @mrkimjones joined the Maison as Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear."

The picture shows her holding two of the brand's bags with pink sunglasses perched on her nose and three silk baseball caps stacked on her head.

She disappeared from the spotlight after undergoing a CoolSculpting procedure - which uses cold temperatures to reduce fat deposits and is also known as body contouring - and she took legal action over the op.

The 56-year-old star returned to social media this week to confirm the case has been settled and she's keen to move on with her life.

She wrote: "I'm pleased to have settled the CoolSculpting case. "I look forward to the next chapter of my life with friends and family, and am happy to put this matter behind me. I am truly grateful for the support I have received from those who have reached out."

Linda previously opened up about the procedure and her disappearance from the modelling industry, telling PEOPLE.com: "I loved being up on the catwalk. Now I dread running into someone I know. I can't live like this anymore, in hiding and shame. I just couldn't live in this pain any longer. I'm willing to finally speak.

"Why do we feel the need to do these things [to our bodies]? I always knew I would age. And I know that there are things a body goes through. But I just didn't think I would look like this.

"I don't recognise myself physically, but I don't recognise me as a person any longer either. She (the supermodel) is sort of gone. I hope I can shed myself of some of the shame and help other people who are in the same situation as me. That's my goal."