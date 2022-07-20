Kate Moss has shot a glitzy new campaign for Zara.

The supermodel has been announced as the new face of the high street brand and is starring in adverts for the company's new 25-piece capsule collection which was created in collaboration with former French Vogue editor Emmanuelle Alt.

The images were captured by renowned fashion photographer David Sims and they show 48-year-old Kate wearing pieces from the new collection.

The items include a stunning silver slip dress for £99.99 which harks back to Kate's own iconic 1990s style, as well as tailored blazers and crystal-embellished dresses and jackets.

There's a long-sleeved black dress with a plunging neckline that can be yours for £169 and a pink bustier top for £89.99.

Described as being inspired by nights out in Paris, the collection is split into two drops named Into The Night and Into The Classic.

Another piece which appears to have been plucked straight from Kate's own wardrobe is a black fringed jacket (£139.99) which is reminiscent of a coat previously seen on the catwalk star.

The collection also includes accessories such as rhinestone-encrusted kitten-heeled sandals, a rhinestone choker and matching bracelet and a black leather tasseled belt.

As well as glitzy costumes, the collection also includes staples such as a premium white T-shirt available for £19.99 and plain black darted trousers at £79.99.

The limited edition pieces are available to buy now.

Kate previously collaborated with another major high street brand - Topshop - back in 2007. She co-designed the range herself taking inspired from items in her own wardrobe and it was a huge success.

She continued working with the brand until 2014 when her final Topshop collection was released.