Stacey Solomon let the local kids using her swimming pool after their schools got closed due to the heatwave.

The 'Loose Women' star - who has Rex, three, and Rose, nine months, with fiance Joe Swash and Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships - tried to do her bit amid soaring temperatures across the UK.

Sharing pictures on her Instagram Story on Tuesday (20.07.22), she wrote: "All the boys schools got cancelled this morning because of the heat.

"So we welcomed all the kids to pickle cottage pool. It's been a crazzzzyyy day in what has turned into the village lido. I hope you're all ok in this heat. (sic)"

The 32-year-old star revealed her own father was on lifeguard duty for the day, and some of the kids were even singing Christmas songs into the evening.

She added: I've got nothinig done today but the kids have had the best day. And honestly it's been far to hot to function.

"Some of them are still going strong singing Christmas songs on the hottest day on record."

Meanwhile, Stacey also admitted the hectic day got in the way of her wedding hair preparations ahead of her big day.

She added: "Also today I'm starting hair process ahead of the wedding it's going to be a long process so we wanted to start early to make sure it all goes OK!"

Stacey and Joe are set to get married at their Pickle Cottage home on July 25 after several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the former 'EastEnters' actor previously revealed their kids will all have a "little role" to play in the ceremony.

He joked: "There's going to be a little role for all the kids within the ceremony, otherwise they'll get the hump!"