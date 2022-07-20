Ric Flair is dealing with a minor injury less than two weeks before his final match.

The WWE Hall of Famer will team up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo - who is married to 'SmackDown' star Charlotte Flair - against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Jim Crockett Promotions' 'Ric Flair's Last Match' event on July 31, and the 73-year-old star has given an update on his health and revealed he's suffering from, plantar fasciitis, which is defined by the NHS as "pain on the bottom of your foot, around your heel and arch".

He told 'Busted Open Radio': "I have plantar fasciitis in the bottom of my foot. Other than that, I am perfect.

"That damn thing is sore as s***. I'm at the doctor right now. They are gonna start injecting me with stuff."

The Nature Boy - who has a pacemaker and previously revealed he will stop taking his blood thinners on the day of the match - admitted the injury is something which "affects him daily" and he's having to adjust in the ring, but having a tag team bout instead of a singles match will make things easier.

He added: "I would just deaden it if I have to. You know me. It affects me daily.

"It's hard running the ropes with the center of your foot... the middle of your foot is so sensitive. I've been training hard, doing two-a-days...

"[I'm] happier it's a tag. I can hide myself a little more [laughs]."

Meanwhile, Flair revealed his daughter Charlotte will be in attendance in Nashville, Tennessee to watch the show, which takes place one night after WWE hosts its annual 'SummerSlam' event in the same city.

She'll be joined by some other top WWE names, including the likes of Rey Mysterio, Pat McAfee and Apollo Crews, and 'All Summer Long' hitmaker Kid Rock/

Flair said: "She'll be there, but I don't know if she'll be on camera. She wouldn't miss that. I don't think she would miss it, even if Andrade wasn't involved.

"She just might not be on camera. A lot of guys are coming. Mysterio, Apollo, McAfee, Kid Rock will be there."