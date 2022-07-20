Kyle Richards finds it "very difficult" to work with her sisters.

The 53-year-old reality star has been a regular cast member on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' since it began back in 2010, and has been joined by her elder sisters Kathy Hilton, 63, and Kim Richards, 57, at various times on the show, but admitted that while tensions often arise, they always patch things up.

She said: "It's very difficult. When my sister Kim was on, it was great, and then it was awful. It was one of the worst times on the show for me ever. With Kathy, I was like, 'It's gonna be great, we're gonna have fun.' And we really did last season. And of course, something happened this season but we are sisters. We're blood. So, we'll always come back together again at the end of the day."

The 'Halloween Kills' actress - who is married to real estate broker Mauricio Umansky and is the aunt of socialites Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton - was then asked if she ever feels she had shared "too much" of her life on TV, and admitted that she has.

Speaking on 'The Morning Show', she said: "Oh, yes! Absolutely! But they're following us around, they know what's going on in our lives behind the cameras. And inevitably it always comes out, but that is what it is. That's part of the downside."

The 12th season of the hit Bravo reality show began airing in May and in the trailer, Kyle appeared upset as co-star Lisa Rinna told Kathy: "You said something about this beautiful sister of yours. I'm sorry, Kathy. You're not going to get away with it."

Through tears, Kyle said: "I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?"