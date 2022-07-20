David Hasselhoff reunited with his former 'Baywatch' co-stars at his glitzy 70th birthday party over the weekend (18/19.07.22).

The actor marked the milestone on Friday (17.07.22) and celebrated by throwing a bash at the Pedalers Fork restaurant in Calabasas, California for his family and friends - and he was joined by fellow former 'Baywatch' castmembers including David Chokachi, Kelly Packard and Jeremy Jackson.

Chokachi - who played Cody Madison - in the hit TV show shared a picture of himself posing with Packard and Jackson at the bash and added a sweet message to birthday boy David, writing: "Great celebrating @davidhasselhoff 70th, he’s such an amazing human being with so much love to share with the world. So many great adventures shared with this guy! Much love."

Packard added in her own post: "Happy birthday to the man, the myth, the legend! One of my hero’s (sic) turned 70 today! You will never meet a more generous, kind, talented man! I am so happy we could celebrate with you!! And as always good to see all my cast mates and friends.”

Jackson played David's onscreen son Hobie Buchannon in the show and he added a heart-felt message to his "TV dad".

He wrote: "My TV Dad, my childhood IDOL, my acting/music/showmanship mentor and my dear friend and true life big brother. Happy 70th ya handsome legend you! Thanks for bringing our friends together for many years and here is to MANY MORE!”

Other former co-stars who turned out for the bash included Parker Stevenson, who played lifeguard Craig Pomeroy on 'Baywatch' and 'Knight Rider' cast member Rebecca Holden.

David was joined at the party by other friends and family members including his 42-year-old wife Hayley Roberts Hasselhoff, who posed for a picture with the star next to his birthday present - a £140,000 Audi R8 sports car.

The party featured entertainment from circus performers, a replica of his 'Knight Rider' car and a towering cake topped with a large '70'.