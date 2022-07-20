Leigh-Anne Pinnock has posted her first tweet more than a year after joining Twitter.

The 30-year-old pop star - who was part of BRIT Award-winning group Little Mix from 2011 until they went on hiatus in 2022 - signed up to social media platform Twitter in April 2021 under the handle of @LeighAnneMusic, but only posted for the first time on Tuesday (19.07.22).

She tweeted: "Is this thing on? [side eyes emoji]"

The 'Confetti' hitmaker - who welcomed twins with fiance Andre Gray in August 2021 - has so far amassed 45.5k followers on the microblogging platform, but is yet to follow anyone herself.

In February, it was announced that Leigh-Anne - who first found fame as part of Little Mix alongside Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and previously Jesy Nelson when they competed on and eventually won 'The X Factor' - had signed her first solo record deal with major label Warner Records and will be represented by Tap Music.

At the time, Leigh's label Warner Records said: "Delighted to welcome Leigh-Anne Pinnock to the Warner Records family!"

Former bandmate Jesy - who quit Little Mix back in December 2020 - became the first of the girls to go solo and teamed up with rap star Nicki Minaj to release song 'Boyz' in October 2021, but Leigh-Anne previously admitted that when it comes to her own solo career, she is "not rushing anything".

She said: "I'm 100 per cent not rushing anything! It has to be perfect, very excited though!"

However, in early July, Leigh-Anne re-shared a snap of herself and 'Secrets' singer RAYE in the studio on her Instagram Story and gushed: "@raye you are a FORCEEEE. Your talent is so fricken inspiring. (sic)"

RAYE's original post was captioned: "and today was beautiful

"@leighannepinnock I'm so proud of this woman. (sic)"

The teaser of the pair working together comes after Leigh-Anne was the victim of a leak after her debut solo single, 'I Need You', circulated online. Warner Music swiftly had links to the recording taken down.