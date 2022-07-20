Kim Kardashian threw a pyjama party for her kids

Kim Kardashian threw a pyjama party for her kids.

‘The Kardashians’ star posted a collection of sweet snaps of a slumber party she held for her three for her four kids - six-year-old Saint, four-year-old Chicago, and three-year-old Psalm - that she has with her ex Kanye West, 45.

The 41 captioned the Instagram post on Wednesday (20.07.22): “Late Nite Bedtime.”

Kim - who also has nine-year-old daughter North with the ‘Stronger’ rapper - has not been shy recently about her love for her kids on social media as she recently shared images from a beach trip with her entire brood, writing underneath“LIFE”.

Earlier this week, the SKIMS founder left a “hefty tip” for a waiter who served Kim and her boyfriend Pete Davidson - who has been linked to since October last year - during a break from filming his new movie, ‘Wizards’ in Australia.

The waiter wrote on social media: "Took Kim K's order at work today. Thx for the hefty tip @KimKardashian."

On the tab - which came to a $576 - he added: "Here's her bill. Kimmy K diet starter pack."

According to the post, the table ordered four $15 Caprese salads, two $11 portions of bruschetta, a calamari starter, three pizzas and five pasta courses. Dessert was made two slices of $16 chocolate torte and a $16 Nutella pizza.

An anonymous source said about their trip Down Under: "It's a short visit but she's really excited to go. They've both been so busy with work commitments so this is a much needed break and they are looking forward to time together."

