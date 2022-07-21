Paris Hilton says her life is like a "fairytale" after tying the knot.

The 41-year-old heiress wed venture capitalist Carter Reum in November and Paris revealed she has never been happier in her life.

She told Australian breakfast TV show 'Sunrise': "It feels amazing, I feel just so happy and I'm excited for the next phase in our life. It was such a beautiful wedding and I had the best time shooting my show. And getting to share that with the world. It's just a fairytale. I feel like I'm in the best place of my life and I just feel so lucky."

In the lead up to the wedding, Paris and Carter were followed by TV cameras for her new show 'Paris in Love'.

Their star-studded Bel Air ceremony - which was attended by guests including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie and Emma Roberts - is also set to feature on the TV series.

Paris previously hailed Carter as her "Prince Charming" and insisted she'd never met anyone like him before.

Asked how it felt to have his support, she has said: "You're going to make me cry asking a question like that. I've never met a man like this in my life.

"I've never been with someone who loves and supports me so much, and lifts me up, and isn't intimidated.

"[He] is just my best friend and my Prince Charming all rolled into one."