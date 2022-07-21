Keane’s Tom Chaplin has been in therapy for 10 years after almost dying from drug addiction.

The musician - who will release his third solo album 'Midpoint' later this year - revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic had given him time to reflect on his past mistakes.

Speaking at an album launch in London, he told The Sun's Bizarre column: "For a lot of people it was a very reflective time. It is funny because I have been in therapy for well over 10 years now and I thought at that point, ‘It is probably time I ended this. It feels like a natural cut-off.

“Then during the lockdown I was doing it online but suddenly a lot of questions started to come up in my mind, I think partly to do with that period of reflection.

“That’s what comprises the themes of the album. It is trying to explore different angles that this part of life seems to suddenly throw at you almost unexpectedly.”

And Tom, who has children Freya and Gabriel, with his wife Natalie, admitted his priorities have changed since his time in the band Keane.

He said: "When I was younger the desire to be a big, successful band with Keane and to reach 'the toppermost of the poppermost', as The Beatles used to say, it was like, ‘I want to be up there, I want to be right at the top, I want the money, the adulation’.

"Then you see when you get them that they don’t actually bring you a great deal of happiness, particularly if you are not happy on the inside."

In 2006, Keane cancelled their North American tour while Tom was being treated for drug and alcohol addiction.

And he relapsed in 2013 after taking a break from the band.

He previously said: "I was staying at a friend's house, I was on my own and I'd been up for three or four days without any sleep and I'd just been taking cocaine non-stop.

"I felt like I was having a heart attack and I suddenly [knew], I'm losing everything - my life, my daughter, my wife, everything is going to go. So I just felt different in that moment, it was very strange, you know, people are always like that ' moment of clarity'."