Nintendo has asked owners of its Wi-Fi USB Connector and the (Japan-only) Wi-Fi Network Adapter to stop using the devices due to "security" issues.

The 2005 and 2008 adapters gave DS and Wii users the capability to connect to a Wi-Fi connection via broadband to use the consoles online.

As translated by Google Translate, the warning read: "If you continue to use these devices, there is a risk of unauthorized access from the outside or infection of the connected terminal with a computer virus. For security protection, we ask that customers who are currently using the product stop using it immediately and switch to a commercially available network device.

We apologize for the inconvenience, and thank you for your understanding and cooperation. (sic)"