Nintendo's Wi-Fi USB Connector and Adapter hit by security issue

© BANG Media International

Nintendo has asked owners of its Wi-Fi USB Connector and the (Japan-only) Wi-Fi Network Adapter to stop using the devices due to "security" issues.

The 2005 and 2008 adapters gave DS and Wii users the capability to connect to a Wi-Fi connection via broadband to use the consoles online.

As translated by Google Translate, the warning read: "If you continue to use these devices, there is a risk of unauthorized access from the outside or infection of the connected terminal with a computer virus. For security protection, we ask that customers who are currently using the product stop using it immediately and switch to a commercially available network device.

We apologize for the inconvenience, and thank you for your understanding and cooperation. (sic)"

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend