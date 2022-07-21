Prince William's Earthshot Prize ceremony will take place in Boston this year.

The Duke of Cambridge set up the environmental initiative - which awards five winners £1 million to support their projects to repair and protect the planet - last year and while the inaugural event took place at London's Alexandra Palace, the celebrations are moving to the US in December in honour of late President John F.Kennedy's Moonshot challenge.

Kensington Palace explained that 60 years after the former leader issued his Moonshot challenge to the US - to land a man on the moon within a decade - the same "spirit of innovation, entrepreneurship and service” continues in Boston and so was the inspiration to choose it as this year's host city.

Caroline Kennedy, the former president's daughter, who is also a US ambassador to Australia, said: “There is no more important Moonshot today than repairing the planet and no better place to harness the Moonshot spirit than the city of Boston.

“It is a great tribute to President Kennedy that the Earthshot Prize will partner with the JFK Library Foundation to host the 2022 ceremony in Boston and inspire a new generation with the possibility of a sustainable future.”

The John F Kennedy Library Foundation will serve as host partner of the Earthshot ceremony as well as Michelle Wu, the mayor, and the City of Boston.

Ms. Wu said the city is "honoured and excited" to be hosting the ceremony.

She said: “In Boston, we’re not just aiming to improve Boston’s ability to tackle climate change - we’re setting an example for how imaginative, community-driven climate leadership can reshape what’s possible.

“We are honoured and excited that Boston has been selected to host the 2022 Earthshot Awards.

“This is an opportunity to shine a global spotlight on our efforts to combat climate change and demonstrate that, together, we can meet the urgency this moment demands with innovative solutions that protect our planet and future generations.”

The news has sparked speculation William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, will embark on a US tour to coincide with the Earthshot Prize ceremony.