Apple has been forced to pay $50 million to owners of MacBook Pros with faulty butterfly keyboards.

The tech giant went back to the improved scissor-switch keyboard, which is known as the Magic Keyboard, in 2019, after their controversial faulty butterfly mechanism proved a disaster for most with keys sticking or coming off.

As a result of the class-action lawsuit, it was agreed that MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro owners of the 2015 to 2019 models will benefit from reimbursement if they experienced issues with keys.

Those who had to replace more than one keyboard could claim up to $395, one keyboard will get up to $125, while a single key is $50, Reuters reports

Any keyboard faults mean customers are eligible for free keyboard repairs for the next four years.

Apple offered a brief apology for the issues in 2019.

A spokesperson simply said: “We are aware that a small number of users are having issues with their third-generation butterfly keyboard and for that we are sorry."

The MacBook Pro is priced at around $2,000.