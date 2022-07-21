Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga will be available in Gap stores.

The collaboration - which was previously only available online - can now be bought in Gap retail stores, starting with Gap’s Times Square flagship.

Kanye West revealed the news on his new Instagram account @Yeezy, with a video directed by Thyago Sainte with Betsy Johnson as creative director.

The black and white video shows a masked man in a hoodie standing at a counter in front of a mountain of clothes.

Another masked man brings an item of clothing to the counter where it is scanned before he takes it and walks away.

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga is a collaboration between rapper Kanye and Demna Gvasalia, the Georgian fashion designer, who is the creative director of Balenciaga and the co-founder of Vetements.

The first drop was released online in February and includes a denim jacket, trousers and a range of logo T-shirts and hoodies.

Yeezy Gap said in a statement: “This first-of-its-kind launch sees Ye’s peerless vision bring together the most influential designer of his generation, Demna, with iconic American brand, Gap."

Kanye, who worked at Gap as a teenager in Chicago, signed a 10-year deal with the retailer in 2020.