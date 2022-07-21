Peter Jackson is planning to make another Beatles film.

The 'Lord of the Rings' director has been in touch with surviving band members Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr about making another project.

Peter helmed the documentary series 'The Beatles: Get Back' in 2021. It followed the making of the Fab Four's 1970 album 'Let It Be' and has been nominated for five Emmy Awards but Jackson said his new work will be "very different".

The filmmaker told Deadline: "I'm talking to The Beatles about another project, something very, very different than 'Get Back'.

"We're seeing what the possibilities are, but it's another project with them. It's not really a documentary... and that's all I can really say."

Peter spent four years going through 130 hours of audio and 57 hours of video footage for 'Get Back' but said it was less stressful than making the 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy – which were shot simultaneously in New Zealand between 1999 and 2000.

He explained: "It wasn't as intense as making three 'Lord of the Rings' back to back, but it was four years with a pandemic in the middle of it all.

"We are never in a position where we have to do anything, but we've got a few things percolating."

Jackson also revealed that he has a new movie in the pipeline but doesn't have the necessary technology to bring to the big screen at the moment.

He said: "It's a live-action movie, but it needs technology that doesn't quite exist at the moment, so we're in the middle of developing the technology to allow it to happen.

"I'm trying to anticipate what I might be able to do, before it even exists. They're not fantasy epics, but they're pretty interesting."