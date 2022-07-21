Victoria Beckham and Zimmermann are joining the official calendar of Paris Fashion Week next season.

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, has approved 11 new labels to join the schedule for the spring 2023 women’s ready-to-wear shows and Beckham's label is among those joining the prestigious fashion week, according to WWD.

Paris Fashion Week will run from September 26 to October 4.

This will be Beckham's first return to the runway since the COVID-19 pandemic.

She last held a live show for her luxury brand in London in February 2020, before moving to online shows in September 2020 and February 2021.

Last year, the designer held an off-calendar showroom presentation in Paris.

And Victoria admitted she could not put on a London Fashion Week show in September 2021 because she could not afford it.

She said: "Let’s hope we’re out of this pandemic by September.

“I do believe the best way to see fashion is a fashion show, to see the clothes, to hear the clothes, see models in the clothes, it’s hard to find a way that can beat that. We’ve tried the best we can to show that through digital but it’s difficult.

“Will I be doing a show in September? I don’t know. If I’m being really honest, the pandemic has really affected my business.

“Will I be in a position to spend all that money on a show? I don’t know, probably not. It will probably still be digital.

“I’d love to but I’m just being optimistic and realistic at the same time. It has affected business. I’m lucky to still have a business, but doing fashion shows costs a lot of money.”

Joining Beckham and Zimmerman in Paris will be A.W.A.K.E. Mode, Weinsanto, Aigle; Anna October; Boutet, Florentina Leitner; Paula Canovas del Vas; Pressiat, and Ruohan by Ruohan Nie.