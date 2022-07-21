Kendall Jenner has been granted a permanent restraining order from an alleged trespasser.

In January, Arnold Babcock, 31, was stopped inside the gated community where the 26-year-old model lives and told the compound's security he was looking for the brunette beauty.

Security guards detained the man until police came, and although he was arrested, he was released a short time later without charge, but Kendall later petition for non-violent civil harassment against him.

As a result, a Los Angeles County Commissioner granted the 'Kardashians' star a restraining order against Babcock, which will last for three years.

In March 2021, Shaquan King was arrested after hopping into Kendall’s pool completely naked after he "removed his clothes and got into her pool before her personal security ordered him out".

He was let out of prison less than two days later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, two months later, the man was taken into police custody again and sentenced to six months in prison for similar unwanted antics at her younger sister, Kylie Jenner’s house.

This sentencing came after King was court ordered to stay at least 100 feet away from Kendall after a judge issued a restraining order.

He is not the only man that is legally prohibited from going near the Chanel model as that same week, another judge granted another five year restraining order against Malik Bower, who threatened to shoot her and then himself.

His actions forced the 818 Tequila founder to move out of her home after the police made her aware of his actions.

Ahead of his release from a psychiatric hospital, Kendall increased her security measures, including hiring armed guards.

Kendall claims to have never met Bowker and was said to be incredibly rattled by the incident.