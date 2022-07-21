Mandy Moore was "scared" she'd harm her baby if she continued touring while pregnant.

The 38-year-old singer-and-actress was confident she could "power through" being on the road to promote her new album 'In Real Life' because she was filming 'This Is Us' well into her third trimester with son Gus, now 17 months, but soon found life on a tour bus was very different.

Mandy - who announced on 30 June she was cancelling her remaining concerts - told TODAY Parents: “I didn’t know I was pregnant when we planned the tour...

“As it turns out, being on a set is worlds away from being on a tour bus. It was like trying to sleep on a wooden rollercoaster. Gus would be standing up in his Pack N’ Play while the bus was shaking — and I was like, ‘No, no, no. We can’t do this anymore.’

"[I was only getting a few hours sleep and] I was scared I was going to adversely affect my baby and his growth."

Mandy admitted she was devastated to cancel the tour because she hadn't been on the road for 15 years, but ultimately knew it was the right decision.

She said: “I’d been looking forward to this for a decade and half. But ultimately, nothing trumps your health, and the health of your baby.”

“I foolishly thought ‘if I did it before, I can do it again.. But every pregnancy is different. This time, I was caring for a toddler. I was walking around feeling like an absolute shell of myself."

And the 'Tangled' star's doctor was relieved she had decided to cancel.

Mandy recalled: “She was like, 'I know you’re a tough cookie like me, but you’re just gonna rest now, OK?' "

The 'Candy' hitmaker knows she will be back on tour again one day in the future, something her husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith keeps reassuring her.

She said: “He tells me, ‘The most important thing is to listen to your body. We will do this again. This isn’t the last time that you’ll be able to go on the road.' We will always make music a priority, and it will always be a part of our lives.”