Peta Murgatroyd is going through the "last stages" of IVF.

The former 'Dancing With the Stars' professional and her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy have been undergoing fertility treatment to have a sibling for their five-year-old son Shai and they are hoping to have some happy news to share soon.

Peta said of the process: "It's going really well. We're very excited. We're kind of in the last stages of it. There should be - fingers crossed - a pregnancy pretty soon."

While the couple have spoken openly about the process surrounding their IVF treatment, Maksim admitted he initially wasn't sure if it was something they should talk about but he now thinks they're helping break taboos around the subject.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I was a skeptic to the openness of it, and [asking] 'How open we want to be?' Now I realise that the reason why people do struggle with it is because it's such a taboo to talk [about it].

"A lot of people need to understand that maybe it would bypass a lot of the drama if you know that this is an option."

Peta agreed: "It feels good to share it. It's not like, 'Oh look at me, look at me!' It's just, like, finally I can say something and not feel closed off, and not feel bad about it, and not feel alone. It feels good."

While Peta, 36, admitted she has questioned the couple's decision to have IVF treatment, she is thankful it hasn't taken a major toll on their relationship.

She said: "You hear the horror stories about it -- marriages breaking up all that stuff - it's pretty dramatic, but it hasn't gone there.

"But, yeah there's been some times where I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe I'm doing this.' But honestly, we're good. This is the path for us."

Meanwhile, although they're awaiting their own baby news, the couple couldn't be happier that Maksim's brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, is expecting his first child with Jenna Johnson.

Peta said: "We have been waiting for this for so long for them. They have been wanting it for so long. When they finally told us, it was just utter joy. They're so ready, [they've] been ready for years."

Her 40-year-old spouse quipped: "Even if they're not, I can't wait to be an uncle, and for Val to know exactly what it's like."