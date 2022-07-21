'Resident Evil' showrunner Andrew Dabb wants to bring Lady Dimitrescu to the small screen.

The developer and writer behind the Netflix series based on the iconic horror game franchise has admitted he'd love to feature the towering character - who appeared in last year's 'Resident Evil Village' - in future seasons.

He told Polygon: "Over the course of the series, I want to bring everything in... Left to my own devices, I want Lady D, I want the plant monster, I want it all.

"I want everything, but judiciously [and] responsibly over time.”

Dabb teased his plans for future seasons, noting he wants fans to see familiar characters in both the present-day story, and the post-apocalyptic future.

He explained: “The question becomes, how do people change? So there are characters we haven’t seen in quite a while: Jill Valentine and Claire Redfield being examples of that.

"How do they react in the present day to all this stuff happening?”

This means anything from the games is up for grabs on the show, which should be interesting for fans - although Dabb is more excited by having two different timelines to explore the characters in.

He added: "An equally interesting question, if not more interesting, is what happens 14 years, 15 years, 16 years in the future where the thing they were trying to prevent has happened?

"These characters have spent their lives fighting these outbreaks. What happens when you lose? What does it look like?”