Tyrese Gibson has been going to therapy in a bid to reconcile with his ex-girlfriend.

The 43-year-old actor revealed earlier this month that he had split from Zelie Timothy and the influencer has now reflected on the promises they made to one another in the past and her hope that they can get back together again.

Alongside a video of the pair embracing on a beach, she wrote on Instagram: "@Tyrese When we first got together, we promised each other that we would let nothing get in the way of our love. Not ex's or social media. Yet, WE’VE been getting in the way of our love. I will not get into anything about what you've done and said. I can only speak for myself. The things I’ve done have made you so sad you chose to break that promise. Whether I’m right or wrong, I’m sorry.(sic)"

Zelie reflected on the "hell" the 'Fast and Furious' star has been through in recent times, including losing his mother to COVID-19 in February and splitting from his wife Samantha Gibson in December 2020, and admitted she hadn't always behaved in the right way.

She continued: "All I have ever wanted for us was to be happy. Going through your divorce, your mother's passing, your sister, and now your father with you has been hell, and being your way of escape has been beautiful but There were times that I let my stubbornness get in the way of what we were building.

"Times where I've done things and said things you didn't like. With you being my first serious relationship, I thought it would be easy to move on. Yet, with you not being with me, I have realized that the absence of my person is even worse than that. After all this, you’ve made me know that hell is just earth without you.(sic)"

The model went on to express her hope that going to therapy will help them reconcile.

She concluded: "I’ve loved you with everything I have since the day we met. I hope going to these therapy sessions will help us both learn about each other deeper. I want you to know how much I miss you and what you mean to me. I love you.(sic)"

Tyrese suggested earlier this month that the pair had split because he wanted "stability" and a quiet lifestyle.

He wrote on Instagram: "I am single now and I want everyone to DM have fun with @zelietimothy ... She's verified now and wasn't ready to be married she still wanted to go BIG Zane live her best life ...

"I wanted to get married and settle down and really really NEST and embrace the comforts of this family and married life ... I don't want to be in your clubs or around your women I want to stay home and be the hard working family man that I am.

"I just wanna feed you and we go to church together I’m lost out here without my wife and family ... I can’t be stable if my HOME isn’t stable ... Stability is important I got the money I got the (mansions) I got whatever you need I just need to figure out how to GET married and STAY MARRIED for the rest of my life ... Who has the secret? I’m ready to listen and lean.(sic)"