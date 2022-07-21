Dame Deborah James' friends will pay tribute to her with matching tattoos.

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly revealed that she and a number of Deborah's other friends have agreed to get "Rebellious Hope" tattoos in memory of the late broadcaster, who died last month at the age of 40 after a five-year battle with bowel cancer.

Speaking on her ITV talk show after Deborah's funeral this week, Lorraine said: "A whole bunch of us said we’re going to get tattoos with Rebellious Hope on them.

"I think I agreed to that! We’re just deciding where we’re going to get them. We might have to film that, I think that’s going to happen."

Lorraine, 62, also spoke about the "beautiful" eulogy given by Deborah's husband Sebastien Bowen at her funeral service.

She said: "We celebrated the life of someone very special.

"It was a beautiful, beautiful send off, it was so lovely, and it was sad, but it was a lovely celebration of an amazing, amazing woman.

"She is remarkable. It was beautiful, so beautiful, such a celebration of an amazing, amazing woman.

"There were a lot of tears and there really was genuinely a lot of laughs too, so it was great. She planned it all and it was perfection, as you would expect.

"Her kids Hugo and Eloise did... Hugo wrote a poem for his mum and read it out and Eloise did a reading.

And her husband Seb did the most beautiful eulogy, I mean it was lovely. Like I said, it was sad, it was also very, very up-lifting.

"And we talk about her legacy and her legacy is astonishing, what she's done to raise awareness but her legacy is also her children and they are, wow.

"They are incredible, incredible young people, they really are."