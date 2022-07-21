Tom Cruise is looking for a London home.

The 'Mission: Impossible' actor is searching for a new base in the English capital and has his sights set on Kensington, West London.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six: "He’s shopping in the $10 million [£8.5 million] range. This will be a new place and act more as a primary residence.”

Tom has been enjoying his summer in London and has been spotted at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the British Grand Prix, and Wimbledon.

Speaking previously about his love for London, a friend of Tom's said: "Tom loves the rainy weather, the people, taking long walks in the city. He’s never had a place to call home before, not really, but he’s finally found that in London."

And, another bonus to living in London for Tom is that he gets to see more of his daughter Isabella, who lives in Croydon.

A source recently said: "He's fallen in love with everything about the UK.

"His daughter lives here, he enjoys a good cuppa and he loves the fact he can be himself. The biggest thing is he's developed a proper circle of friends. He's the happiest I've ever seen him."

And Tom is said to have become close to Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

The insider said: "It has turned into quite a special friendship. He was so happy to be involved in the Jubilee proceedings.

"There was chatter that Kate and William asked him to do it. It wouldn't be surprising because he adores the Royal Family."