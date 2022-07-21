George Clooney and U2 are among the recipients of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors.

The Hollywood actor and Irish rock band have been recognised along with soul star Gladys Knight, singer Amy Grant and conductor Tania Leon for their lifetime contributions to American culture.

The ceremony will be held on December 4 at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. The honourees will sit in the President's Box with President Joe Biden expected to join them for the ceremony.

U2 band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. said they consider America as a home away from home.

In a statement, they wrote: "In December 1980, we made our first trip across the Atlantic to America.

"We had big dreams then, fuelled in part by the commonly held belief back home that America smiles on Ireland. And it turned out to be true, yet again. But even in the wilder thoughts, we never imagined that 40 years on, we would be invited back to receive one of the nation's greatest honours. It has been a four-decade love affair with the country and its people, its artists, and culture."

Kennedy Center chairman David M. Rubenstein explained the decision to recognise Clooney with the prestigious honour.

He said in a statement: "Whether saving humanity, masterminding a heist or captaining a ship in dangerous seas, actor George Clooney's unique brand of earnest charisma and his complete embodiment of a character has led us to root for him every time."

Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter added: "For nearly a half-century, the Kennedy Center Honors has represented the very best of America's creative culture.

"Now, as the Center completes its yearlong 50th anniversary celebration, I cannot help but think that the Kennedy Center's namesake would surely smile at this celebration that brings us close to his vision of 'an America which will reward achievement in the as we reward achievement in business or statecraft'."