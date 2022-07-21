Kerry Katona wanted to take her own life after not being able to afford her children's school uniforms.

The former Atomic Kitten star and mum-of-five - who has been declared bankrupt twice, in 2008 and 2013 - admitted she has struggled with finding the money to feed her children or pay her rent.

Appearing on The Sun newspaper's 'Dear Deidre' podcast, she said: "There’s been times when I’ve been ­wanting to drive my car off a bridge because I think, ‘How am I going to clothe these five kids?’

"I understand the anxiety over money.”

Kerry - who has Molly, 20, Lilly-Sue, 19, Heidi, 15, Max, 14, and eight-year-old Dylan-Jorge - has turned he life around, but she would always worry how she would make ends meet.

She added: "It used to come to September and I’d think, ‘Oh my God, I’ve got to buy five lots of uniforms, five lots of PE kits, five lots of shoes and PE shoes and school bags.'

"I’d think, ‘How am I literally going to do it?’ "

During the first lockdown in 2020, Kerry was in a tough spot and sold her vintage jukebox to help her finances.

She added: "I couldn’t afford to pay my rent. I thought, ‘Oh my God, how am I going to feed the kids?’”

The 41-year-old star admitted while her money woes have been devastating, it also helped her realise who her true friends were.

She added: "There’s a stigma that comes with debt. Just like little rats, they all just disappeared.”

Kerry has since turned her fortunes around, with her OnlyFans account giving her bank balance a boost.

Last year, she and her personal trainer fiance Ryan Mahoney moved into a £2 million Cheshire mansion, and she recently showed off her new Lamboginhi on Instagram.

She said: "I like to think, if I can do it, anybody can do it. It’s not always that easy, but there is always an end to a tunnel."