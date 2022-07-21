A Dave Chappelle show in Minneapolis was cancelled just hours before the comedian was due on stage.

After First Avenue, was subjected to backlash for booking the controversial comedian - who has been accused of making transphobic jokes - a message was posted on the venue's Instagram page.

It said: "We hear you. Tonight’s show has been cancelled at First Avenue and is moving to the Varsity Theater. See our full statement for more."

The full statement explained: "To staff, artists and our community, we hear you and we are sorry. We know we must hold ourselves to the highest standards, and we know we let you down. We are not just a black box with people in it, and we understand that First Ave is not just a room, but meaningful beyond our walls.

"The First Avenue team and you have worked hard to make our venues the safest spaces in the country, and we will continue with that mission. We believe in diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression, but in honoring that, we lost sight of the impact this would have.

"We know there are some who will not agree with this decision, you are welcome to send feedback.

"If you are a ticket holder, look for an email with information on your ticket(s) transferring to the show at Varsity Theater."

Chappelle, 48, has denied claims he is transphobic and previously insisted he has the right to freedom of expression.

He said: "The more you say I can’t say something, the more urgent it is for me to say it. And it has nothing to do with what you’re saying I can’t say. It has everything to do with my right, my freedom, of artistic expression. That is valuable to me. That is not severed from me. It’s worth protecting for me, and it’s worth protecting for everyone else in our noble, noble professions."