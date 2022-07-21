Batman and Judge Dredd mastermind Alan Grant has died aged 73.

The comics icon’s passing was confirmed Thursday (21.07.22) on Facebook by his wife Sue, who said: “I have no words. Alan died this morning.”

It’s understood he had been suffering a long-term illness.

His death prompted a flood of tributes hailing Alan everything from a “hero” and “lovely guy” to “THE Batman writer” and a writer of “immense talent”.

Bristol-born Alan invented Judge Dredd for long-running comic 2000 AD – seen as a satire on far-right politics and fascism and who has been played by Sylvester Stallone and Karl Urban.

2000 AD said it was “devastated” to hear of Alan’s death and hailed his “profound and enduring influence” on the industry.

It added: “Grant was one of his generation’s finest writers, combining a sharp eye for dialogue and political satire with a deep empathy that made his characters seem incredibly human and rounded.

“Through his work he had a profound and enduring influence on 2000 AD and on the comics industry.

“His impact on comics and standing in the industry simply cannot be understated. But he was more than just a giant in his field – he was a fascinating man whose sharp wit and boundless warmth touched all those who met him.

“One cannot separate 2000 AD from Alan Grant, his humour, humanity, and intelligence made it what it is, and his talent was integral to its success.

“We are forever poorer without him. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and his friends. Rest well and thank you, Alan.”

Alan continued to write for 2000 AD despite illness, with his last work a ‘Judge Anderson’ story in 2018 and the ‘Battle Special’ war story in 2020.

During the Covid pandemic Alan helped villagers cope with the financial impact of lockdown by helping them produce a comic chronicling their struggles with the virus.

Its sales helped generate funds for Revitalise Moniaive, established to keep businesses afloat and villagers’ spirits lifted.

Born in 1949 and growing up in Scotland, Alan briefly worked at a bank before he responded to an advert for trainee journalists at his local newspaper.

He then joined Beano publisher DC Thomson where he partnered with now-famed comics titan John Wagner, 73.

While working on the ‘Batman’ series in the 1980s and 1990s, Alan co-created characters Anarky, Victor Zsasz and the Ventriloquist.