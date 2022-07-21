Ricky Martin has broken his silence about his nephew’s incest and abuse allegations, saying he wouldn’t wish them on anybody.

The ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ singer, 50, added he will return to music as therapy after the allegations were withdrawn on Thursday (21.07.22) in a brief case that saw him unable to speak out until now due to legal obligations.

In a video published by TMZ, Ricky said: “I’m in front of the cameras today because I really need to talk in order for me to start my healing process.

“For two weeks I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following procedure where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of a judge.

“Thank God these claims were proven to be false. I’m going to tell you the truth. It has been so painful, it has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.”

Ricky’s nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, 21, had filed a temporary restraining order against Martin on July 1, alleging he had a sexual relationship with his uncle who he said had become abusive and stalked him after their alleged relationship ended.

If the singer, who vehemently denied the accusations, had been convicted he faced up to 50 years’ jail.

Ricky went on in the video: “To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish you the best.

“And I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else. Now, my priority is to heal and how do I heal? With music.

“I cannot wait to be back onstage. I cannot wait to be back in front of cameras and entertain, which is what I do best.

“Thank you to all my friends. Thank you to all the fans who always believed in me.

“You have no idea the strength that you gave me with every comment you wrote on social media.

“I wish you love and light and here we come with the same strength and passion. God bless you all.”

A Puerto Rican judge dismissed the restraining order obtained against Ricky by his nephew on Thursday (21.07.22) at Sanchez’s request.

Ricky appeared in court via Zoom but reportedly stayed silent, with his legal team branding the allegations against him “disgusting”.