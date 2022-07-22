Nick Cannon would never judge someone for how many children they have.

The 41-year-old star - who has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, five-year-old son Golden and 18-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, 12-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion with pregnant Abby De La Rosa, and is also expecting another baby with Bre Tiesi - insisted he would not be concerned if a potential romantic partner had the same amount of kids as him.

Speaking to 'Open Monogamy' author Dr. Tammy Nelson, on YouTube, he said: "My lifestyle only merits me to respect someone ... I would just be a hypocrite to the whole thing. Now, am I going to I say I like it? Would I choose that? We also don't really choose who we love or where our emotions take us.

"[I've been involved] with women who have four, five, six children in a household at the same time.

"And it's been some of the most lucrative and strong friendships and passionate relationships that I've ever had, because … I would never judge someone based off of the amount of children they had. Especially when they're a great parent."

Meanwhile, Nick previously admitted he doesn't believe monogamy is healthy.

He said: "You can still make covenants without getting the government involved, where two people say, 'We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much, we don't want anyone to be a part of this energy we have,' and I don't feel like that's healthy. I don't think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership."