Kourtney Kardashian has called out fake Instagram accounts pretending to be her son Mason.

The Poosh founder - who has 12-year-old Mason, Penelope, 10, and seven-year-old Reign with former partner Scott Disick - has denied her son is on Instagram and slammed the bogus social media accounts spouting lies about the Kardashian-Jenner family.

She tweeted: "Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday. After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So I will spell it out clearly: that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family."

One account alleged that Kourtney's half-sister, Kylie Jenner, had got married to Travis Scott.

In a follow-up tweet, she branded the culprit "ultra-creepy".

She wrote: "And to the person relentlessly pretending to be Mason, ultra ultra ultra creepy."

The 43-year-old reality star - who recently tied the knot with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker - previously revealed she had to shut down a series of secret Instagram and TikTok accounts Mason had setup.

She said last year: “We definitely have our limits of [screen time]. And I’ve noticed different kids react differently to it.

“Mason started some secret accounts during quarantine, like TikTok and Instagram. Those were quickly shut down.

“What kids share today.

“They’re out there forever.”

Kourtney and her daughter Penelope have a TikTok account, which has more than 3 million followers.

The most recent post was of the youngster and her cousin North West - Kim Kardashian's eldest child with ex-husband Kanye West - washing a Range Rover.

Meanwhile, Kim has previously come under fire from Kanye for their nine-year-old girl being on TikTok and wearing makeup.

He fumed: "Don't have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok, or don't have her on TikTok at all, if I'm not there to approve that.

"It was done without me knowing and it happened again so I feel like it's poking the bear, trying to antagonize me or create this 'crazy' narrative.

"To say someone is crazy, they're trying to take the power away and do anything to get people to not pay attention to me."