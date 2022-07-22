Misty Copeland has become a mother for the first time.

The 39-year-old ballerina and her spouse Olu Evans welcomed a son named Jackson into the world, three months ago.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the former dancer for late music legend Prince said: “I’m on maternity leave right now.

“But I will be back on the stage in 2023, hopefully, in the fall.”

Misty kept her pregnancy a secret because she wants a "private" personal life for her family.

She explained: “Definitely with my son, I wouldn’t have him probably be on camera for anything.

“But when it comes to my career and what I’m doing, I’m really open.”

The new mom revealed the newborn is set to go on his first trip abroad this summer.

She told the publication: “We just got Jackson’s passport a couple days ago.

“So we’re on our way to Corsica this summer in France.”

Misty heaped praise on her lawyer husband for being a huge support throughout her career and a great father.

She said: “It’s never easy, but I wouldn’t be able to do it without having a support system.

“My husband is incredible. … He’s been there for me throughout my entire career to help me to be able to balance those things.”

Misty and Olu tied the knot in 2016.

