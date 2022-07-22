Selma Blair hopes to at least make a cameo in 'Legally Blonde 3'.

The 50-year-old star played Vivian Kensington in the 2001 comedy, and she is hoping to make an appearance in the eagerly-awaited follow-up to 2003's 'Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde'.

She told the 'Shut Up Evan' podcast: "I'm hoping, hoping that that legacy can continue, because talk about the good things in life. That movie is one of the good things in life. It's a highlight. I really feel like, 'Yeah, my obit's gonna look okay.' "

Selma also discussed an alternate ending where Vivian and lead star Reese Witherspoon's alter ego Elle Woods end up together and said she'd have been so up for that.

Quizzed on whether she recalls being told about the ending, she said : "No, I love that idea! What fun. ... I don't remember that, maybe it was. But I don't think so. I'm friends with Karen [McCullah] and [Kristen "Kiwi" Smith] that wrote it. And it wasn't, but I would've loved that so much. Let's go with that. I think it's so much fun."

The 'Cruel Intentions' star spilled that there was also plans for her character to go blonde.

She continued: "Or maybe there was. There was an ending that Vivian was blonde, and I did [go blonde]. I have the Polaroids, and I looked gorgeous. I looked just like Faye Dunaway in 'Bonnie and Clyde'. It was gorgeous, the beret was on and the blonde. But no, that ending just wasn't as strong as what it turned into. So that was scrapped."

Mindy Kaling is penning the script for the third film with Dan Goor.

The 43-year-old actress-and-writer expressed how she didn’t want to be the one who “messes up” the soon-to-be trilogy starring Reese - who first played the accidental aspiring lawyer in the 2001 original, written by Karen McCullah Lutz and Kristen Smith, and again in 2004’s ‘Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde’, written by Kate Kondell - as it's her version of Marvel’s 'Avengers'.

She said: "I think of it like Reese's 'Avengers'. Elle Woods is like her Captain America, and so you don't want to be the person that messes up that story, so for me, we are just taking our time because we want it to be really good."

Jennifer Coolidge, 60, is also set to return as nail technician Paulette Bonafonté Parcelle.