Jessica Alba goes to therapy with both of her daughters.

The 41-year-old actress has daughters Honor, 14 and Haven, 10, and son Hayes, four with her husband Cash Warren and believes going to family therapy makes her a better parent.

Speaking to Glamour UK, she said: "I went with both of them. And around puberty is when it’s the time I think, for me, with my girls. That’s when they started to sort of shut down and get really like, ‘I don’t want to talk any more.’ And I’m like, ‘We’re not doing this. We’ve got to keep a line of communication here. How can I be a better parent to you? How do you want me to talk to you? Don’t shut me out.’

"First of all, this person [the therapist] has studied human behaviour and they’re good at it. And they have no relation to you so they can be really objective and you create a safe space for your kid to really candidly tell you what’s not working about your parenting. I was like, ‘Look, I’m not perfect. I’m not going to know all the answers, but I want to be a great parent to you. And what you like and don’t is different from what your sister likes and doesn’t like. And I’m going to make mistakes. Here’s a safe space, you can’t get in trouble – let me know what I’m doing wrong, or what you would like me to do differently. Or how do you want me to discipline you when you do screw up? What does that look like for you? And how would you want to be treated so you can still feel like you have your dignity intact?’”

And Jessica insisted that she always tries to learn from her mistakes, whether they are personal or business-related.

The Honest company founder said: "There’s nothing more telling that you’re evolving and that you are getting better as a person in this life. It’s a teaching, it’s a gift. I was like, ‘That is so interesting and so cool that [these are] some of the most successful people I’ve ever met, and we’re all talking about celebrating mistakes!’... because I wouldn’t say the challenges or mistakes were anything other than the opportunity to be better tomorrow.”

