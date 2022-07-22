Fans are predicting that the England women's football team will win Euro 2022.

New research from Sky Mobile has revealed that British sports fans are most excited about the European Women's football tournament (36 per cent) and the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (29 per cent).

The study also found that two-thirds of fans (66 per cent) are expecting victory from our home teams and sporting stars.

The Lionesses are the favourites to secure the trophy – with 26 per cent of sports fans tipping them for glory – while Adam Peaty and the England netball team are backed to take home gold medals in the Commonwealth Games.

The study found that 37 per cent of Brits are now watching more sport via their phone than a year ago – with 43 per cent keeping track of the action by watching their mobile on the go.

London is the most sport-mad city, with 39 per cent turning to their phones to watch sporting events, closely followed by fans from Yorkshire (31 per cent) and the East Midlands (30 per cent).

Former England and Arsenal captain Faye White is familiar with the need to see must-watch sporting events on the go.

She said: "2022 is going to be a golden year for British sporting stars and I’ll be supporting the Women’s football team every step of the way, to hopefully bring it home! No matter where I am or what I’m up to, I like to be part of the action so I’m with the many Brits who’ll be keeping an eye on the matches and games when out and about.’’