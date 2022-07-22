Drake is "having fun" with Suede Brooks.

The 35-year-old 'God's Plan' rapper - who has four-year-old son Adonis with former fling Sophie Brussaux - has this week been snapped enjoying a yacht trip around St. Tropez with the 20-something YouTuber.

And friends of the hip-hop superstar are said to be hoping the pair end up dating.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': “They’re having fun together. They are sweet, whispering in each other’s ears and laughing.”

The insider added: “Their friends think they make a cute couple and have been rooting for them to hang out more.”

While the 'Nonstop' hitmaker has been enjoying some time in the sun, back home an intruder was arrested at Drake's new pad and claimed he was the rapper's son.

Police were called to the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker's home last Friday (15.07.22) after a member of staff spotted someone near the pool house, and when officers arrived and arrested the 23-year-old man, he claimed Drake was his father and he was just waiting for him to come home.

The would-be intruder never made it inside the house - which Drake bought from singer Robbie Williams for $75 million just a few months ago - but was arrested for misdemeanour trespassing.

Drake wasn't at home at the time of the incident.

This isn't the first time Drake has had an unwanted visitor in his garden.

In May, Drake joked he was being "bullied" by Canadian geese after they took over his yard and pooped all over his pad while he was trying to chill out.

He captioned a picture of the two birds: “Hottest day of the year and we can’t even enjoy the backyard because we’re being f****** bullied by these two right here.

“Who have literally s*** on every inch of the property.”

Not only that, but the star has a family of ducks who have made his garden their home.

He added: “My whole crib has just been repoed."

Drake also had a run-in with the police in Sweden, which he seemingly confirmed on Instagram.