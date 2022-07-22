Chelsea Handler feels "optimistic for the future" following her split from Jo Koy.

The 47-year-old comedian and the 51-year-old stand-up comic recently went their separate ways, just under a year after making their relationship Instagram official in September 2021, and although Chelsea has not ruled out a reconciliation, she thinks the split was the right decision.

Speaking on the 'We Can Do Hard Things With Glennon Doyle' podcast, she said: "I'm okay. I feel, you know, optimistic about the future now. I've changed so much and my love was so big that it just blew me open. And as painful as the ending of something like that is, I'm so well-versed in therapy and understanding that every door shutting is a new beginning and I do believe it.

"I still believe that my person is coming, whether that is Jo Koy at a certain time or if it's not, I accept that. I love him and he's in his own path."

Chelsea revealed she is proud of herself for choosing to put herself first and admit things were not working.

She said: "I think that when you have the grounding and the courage to say that something isn't working, you're saying a lot more than that to the whole world. You're inviting in things that are going to be workable and more suited to your needs and what you're available for. I'm not going to abandon myself. I have to choose myself."

She also spoke about how she is coping with the break-up, saying: "I'm dealing with it in real time ... instead of distracting, deflecting and doing all these things to say 'I'm fine! I'm fine!'

"In therapy, out of therapy, with my girlfriends, with all my support systems knowing that when you're in pain, sit with it. Not to go away and take an edible — even though I've always loved edibles. Not to try to numb your pain."