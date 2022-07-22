Jeff Bridges admits that making 'Iron Man' drove him "absolutely crazy".

The 72-year-old actor played villain Obadiah Stane in the 2008 film – which marked the launch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – but was annoyed when Marvel threw out the script for the project on the first day of shooting.

Jeff told Vanity Fair: "It was Marvel's first adventure into making movies. It was so lucky to have Jon (Favreau) and (Robert) Downey, because both of them are terrific improvisers, and we spent a couple of weeks working on the script and rehearsing together, because we didn't like the original script and we thought, 'Oh yeah, we fixed this, fixed that.'"

'The Big Lebowski' star continued: "Then came the first day of shooting, and Marvel kind of threw out our script that we had been working on, said, 'No, that's no good. It's got to be this and that.'

"And so there was a lot of confusion about what our script was, what we were gonna say. We'd spend hours in one of our trailers going over lines and exploring how we were going to do it."

Jeff was concerned about the issue at first but later changed his mind set to relax and realise that he was working on a big-budget movie with an excellent actor and director.

He said: "It drove me absolutely crazy until I made a slight adjustment in my brain that was, 'Jeff, just relax. You're making a $200 million student film. Just relax and have fun.'

"And that kind of did the trick because here I got to play with these two incredible artists and just jam, and that's what we ended up doing."