Father-of-five Brian Austin Green "thinks" he's done having kids.

The 49-year-old star and his partner Sharna Burgess became parents to a son named Zane Walker Green on June 28, while he also has Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, with his ex-wife Megan Fox, as well as Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil.

And after praising Sharna as an "amazing" mother, the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum quipped that he doesn't plan on adding any more children to his brood as he'll need a school bus to transport them.

He gushed over his newborn boy: "He's amazing! I mean he's only three weeks old at this point.

"But Sharna's amazing, she an amazing mom."

He then quipped: "I mean, I have five kids, and we joke about the fact that I already had a station wagon [before Zane], so now I have [to get] a Yukon Denali.

"If I have another one, then I'm moving to like a school bus or something.

"How do you travel? Like, you know, going into a restaurant asking for a table for seven, it all starts becoming a little much.

"So I think I'm done at five."

However, Brian admitted there's every chance he could change his mind and have another child.

He said: "I'm not saying never, you notice, I'm saying, 'I think.' And there's a lot that can come from thinking. There's a lot of room for change within that."

The former rapper also revealed that his other kids have been "amazing" with their new sibling and it's been "really smooth sailing" so far.

He added to 'Entertainment Tonight': "The kids are so amazing with Zane, they were amazing with Sharna the whole time when she was pregnant.

"They would come in every morning and they would wanna rub her belly and they would talk to him and they're just obsessed with him. They come in every morning now, going, 'Is he awake yet?' You know, they tip toe around, they're so cute, its so cool."

"It's just been really smooth sailing.

"It's been great."