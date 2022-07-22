Daniel Kaluuya had to learn horseriding for Nope

© BANG Media International

Tags

Daniel Kaluuya had to learn how to ride a horse for his new film 'Nope'.

The 33-year-old star features in Jordan Peele's latest project – which tells the story of an estranged brother and sister (Keke Palmer) who experience an alien threat as they run their late father's horse ranch in California – and wasn't thrilled about working with the animals on the flick.

Daniel told the Daily Mail newspaper: "I got into an emotional scene with this horse, Lucky, and he started to do a really long pee and I had to wait until he finished."

Peele praised the Oscar-winning star for working so hard to master the skill of riding.

The director explained: "I've never seen an actor work as hard as he did, in getting the horse skills.

"It's just wonderful to watch his process, because the first day I met him on 'Get Out', I said, 'I need that accent to be right, because you're not doing it yet'. And he comes in and bam! Flawless.

"And so I had trust. And when he's like, 'Yeah, I got you, I'm gonna be a horse rider next time you see me', that's what happened."

Daniel described the movie as a big change from his Oscar-winning part in 'Judas and the Black Messiah' but was pleased to be reunited with Jordan after the pair worked together on the film 'Get Out'.

He said: "There were a lot of non-dialogue scenes, which was a challenge (but) it was something that I would want to watch... and it was Jordan as well."

Jordan recently suggested that the movie will reflect the "horrors" that the world is currently experiencing.

The filmmaker said: "Just to give you a little bit of a sense of what you're going to see, because it's f****** crazy – I wrote this movie in a time that we still exist in, where I think many of us would agree it feels like we're in the middle of a bad miracle.

"It's a reflection of all the awful and spectacular horrors that we've been living through. If you thought you were going to get a complete escape from the horrors of the world, sorry, it's not that."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend