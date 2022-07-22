Kate Moss says her daughter Lila is too "prudish" to wear some of her clothes.

The 48-year-old model has 19-year-old Lila with ex-boyfriend Jefferson Hack and explained that the teenager has started to take an interest in her mother's clothes but finds some items from her fashion heyday to be too risque.

Kate said: "Maybe in a couple of decades, I’ll pull out the Marc Jacobs look I wore when I was 25, but at the moment it’s too close. But it's a problem because Lila’s started to wear my things, and we have to be careful! But she wouldn't wear a miniskirt because it was too short. Kids are so prudish these days!"

The fashion legend went on to explain her worries that the new generation is "scared" to be themselves following an incident in which she attempted to persuade Lila to wear a mini dress.

Kate told Vogue: "[Lila said to me] 'But Mum, nobody wears this!' and I said 'No one wore a ’30s dress and trainers when I was your age.' They’re all scared to be themselves and I think they should dress as they want. You can't have regrets!"

Kate went on to joke that when she appeared at the V A Gala back in 2007 and infamously ripped her Christian Dior gown, she ended up looking like rock star Courtney Love but didn't mind so much because it was great for publicity.

She added: "I went in looking like [film actress] Veronica Lake and came out as Courtney Love. The papers loved it!"