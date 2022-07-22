Stacey Solomon is making her daughter's wedding outfit from her own dress.

The 32-year-old TV star is set to tie the knot with former soap actor Joe Swash - with whom she has Rex, three, and Rose, nine months, - at the end of July and explained that her baby daughter's outfit on the big day will be fashioned from cut-offs from her own wedding dress and that she has made matching shoes for them both.

She wrote on Instagram: "Rose's dress is being made with cut-offs from my dress [sobbing emoji]. So I wanted to make her shoes to match mine. So I bought glittery bows from Etsy and stuck them on her baby shoes[welling-up emoji], now we fully match [crying emoji]."

The 'Loose Women' panellist - who also has Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships - posted a video featuring the tot's shoes onto her social media page with a black-and-white filter and Eva Cassidy's version of 'Over the Rainbow' could be heard playing in the background.

Back in June, ex 'EastEnders' star Joe, 40, - who also has 15-year-old Harry ex-fiancee Emma Sophocleous - explained that all of their children will have a part to play during the wedding and that everything is "50/50" when it comes to their kids.

He said: "There's going to be a little role for all the kids within the ceremony, otherwise they'll get the hump! Me and Stacey are brilliaint. Everything is split down the middle. We cook 50-50, so no-one is hard done by. At the end of the day, they're our children, we've both got exactly the same amount of love and passion for them. If anything, we argue about who's holding the baby! We're a good team, we work as a family."