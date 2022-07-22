Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are honeymooning in Paris with their kids.

The newlyweds - who tied the knot in Las Vegas at the weekend - were spotted at the Le Matignon restaurant in the French capital on Thursday night (21.07.22) with their brood; Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who Ben has with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and Jennifer's 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

An onlooker told People: “They just showed up.

“He looked like a typical American except he had on a jacket and tie in this heat.”

The 'Marry Me' star got hitched to the 'Argo' actor - who she rekindled her relationship with back in 2021 after a break of almost 20 years - at a low-key ceremony at Sin City's late-night Little White Wedding Chapel.

Jennifer shared details of the nuptials in her On the JLo newsletter, including some pictures and videos of her dress "from an old movie".

In an emotional clip showing off her classic, boat-necked gown, she said: "I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day."

While at the Little White Wedding Chapel, Jennifer changed into a Zuhair Murad lace off-the-shoulder dress with corset bodice and fishtail train, as well as a matching veil.

The 49-year-old actor donned a white tuxedo jacket which he hadn't bought especially for the occasion.

Jennifer wrote: "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives.

"They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker thanked the venue "for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men's room."

Jennifer has legally changed her name to Jennifer Lynne Affleck.

The power couple are said to be planning a bigger wedding at the 'Deep Water' actor's Georgia home with their closest friends and family.