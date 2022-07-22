Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium has been released on Friday (22.07.22).

The new game has launched on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and on PC via Steam.

Players will be able to experience fan-favourites such as 'Black Tiger', 'Magic Sword' and 'Megaman 2 – The Power Fighters' and land a single-layer high score.

Gamers can also play with family and friends on hit arcade titles such as 'Street Fighter' and 'Saturday Night Slam Masters'.

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium has lots of features and a variety of gameplay options so players can fully customise the way they play the game.

Online leaderboards allow players to see how they compare to the best from around the world while gamers can customise their experience with a range of display settings.

Players have the chance to adjust the difficulty to push their limits with a harder challenge or they can ease things up if they are struggling.

The rewind feature is also available in all 32 games that gives gamers the chance to jump back 10 seconds if they have made a mistake.

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium gives players flexibility for players to build their collections as they can have individual games or all 32 arcade titles.

Players will also have lots of bonus content, such as the 'Special Display Frames Set' that can be downloaded for free until August 5.

The full game list for Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium:

• 1943 Kai - Midway Kaisen -

• BLOCK BLOCK

• KNIGHTS OF THE ROUND

• MAGIC SWORD

• THE KING OF DRAGONS

• VAMPIRE SAVIOR - The Lord Of Vampire -

• BLACK TIGER

• Capcom Sports Club

• DARKSTALKERS - The Night Warriors -

• ECO FIGHTERS

• Gan Sumoku

• Hissatsu Buraiken

• HYPER DYNE SIDE ARMS

• HYPER STREET FIGHTER II - The Anniversary Edition -

• LAST DUEL

• MEGAMAN 2 - THE POWER FIGHTERS -

• MEGAMAN - THE POWER BATTLE -

• NIGHT WARRIORS - Darkstalkers’ Revenge -

• Pnickies

• Rally 2011 LED STORM

• SATURDAY NIGHT SLAM MASTERS

• SAVAGE BEES

• SONSON

• STREET FIGHTER

• STREET FIGHTER ALPHA 2

• STREET FIGHTER ALPHA 3

• Street Fighter Alpha - Warriors’ Dreams -

• SUPER GEM FIGHTER - MINI MIX -

• SUPER PUZZLE FIGHTER II TURBO

• The Speed Rumbler

• THREE WONDERS

. Tiger Road