'Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo' will launch on consoles on September 27.

The game is inspired by the Master of Suspense's classic 1958 film and is the latest narrative adventure title from Pendulo Studios.

The game will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch in Europe on September 27 and on October 4 in North America.

The game is already available on PC and tells the troubled story of Ed Miller - a writer who escapes unharmed from a car crash in the Brody Canyon, California.

Although nobody was found in the car wreckage, Miller insists that he was travelling with his wife and daughter.

He ends up traumatised by the incident and suffers from severe vertigo. As he begins therapy, Miller is determined to uncover what really happened.

The limited edition of the game includes a 48-page official artbook and the digital original soundtrack of the game that has been composed by Juan Miguel Martin Munoz.

The game features an original story that contains obsession, memory, manipulation and madness and is inspired by the work of Hitchcock.

The narrative experience pays tribute to the legendary director's visual and storytelling techniques while gamers will be able to investigate from the perspective of three different characters - all of whom have a story to tell.

Players will also have the chance to explore various timelines to separate reality from deceptive memories.