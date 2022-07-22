Faye Resnick has branded Tristan Thompson "disappointing".

Tristan, 31, and his former partner Khloe Kardashian - who already share daughter True, four, together - are expecting their second child via surrogate and Khloe's friend Faye revealed Khloe can't wait to give True a sibling, despite her issues with Tristan.

She told E! News: "I love everything about Khloe and True. Obviously, Tristan was a little disappointing but, aunties and moms and sisters, Khloe and True, it's a beautiful family and we're all just right there. It's a village.

"She is so excited. She is really excited; she's having a baby! True has a little sibling. It's such a good time."

Faye has known the Kardashians for years as she is close to matriarch Kris Jenner and "Auntie Faye" is always honest with Khloe, 38, about Tristan.

She said: "Unfortunately, I don't have a filter - we all know that. So, I tell her, she asks me. We try to always give each other the best advice, and as the auntie, I give her as much as I can."

The new baby was conceived in November, before Khloe discovered that Tristan was having a baby with Marlee Nichols in December.

Tristan - who also has five-year-old Prince with ex Jordan Craig - and Khloe have not spoken since, except to discuss co-parenting True.

A source previously told PEOPLE: "Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.

"The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."